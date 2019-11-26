Rain, storms likely early Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a warm, cloudy day across the Deep South today, but our next chance for both showers and storms is approaching as we speak. Later on tonight, a cold front pushes into the state; ahead of and along this front, a band of showers and storms will develop.
Instability will be very limited, so these storms may have a hard time staying upright and organized. That said, *if* enough instability is in place, shear profiles would likely lead to isolated pockets of storm rotation.
So, we’ll mention a very low risk of a brief, isolated tornado from roughly midnight to 7am, west of I-65.
Since its been a while since we’ve had any severe weather risk, today would be a good time to check the batteries and reception in your NOAA Weather Radio.
And, if you don’t have the WSFA First Alert Weather App, it sends you automated severe weather watches and warnings, and you will also receive customized video updates from our weather team for our specific area.
Dry, comfortable weather returns Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s both days. So, the weather will be very comfortable for all of the Turkey Day Classic festivities here in Montgomery, and the Troy home finale on Friday evening.
Clouds thicken up on Saturday, and some rain and thunderstorms are likely by Saturday night into early Sunday. At this point, all available evidence suggests that the rain will hold off until AFTER the Iron Bowl, but it’s a close call. So, check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.