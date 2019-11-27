AT&T to soon rollout 5G service in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A lot of you could soon be seeing faster speeds on your smartphones. The Magic City is joining a handful of cities that’s getting 5G service.
AT&T recently announced that Birmingham is one of the earlier markets that will get 5G service in the coming weeks. People with 5G compatible devices will be able to take advantage of it. AT&T says the newer technology could offer speeds 10 to 100 times faster than the current 4G LTE network.
We spoke with our partners over at the Birmingham Business Journal about the upcoming rollout.
"This is kind of the next generation of technology for cellular phones. So it’s exciting. I think the most exciting thing for Birmingham's standpoint is being on the list one of the earlier markets to get this. I mean we've seen with other providers, we haven't been among the first markets to get it,” Ty West with the Birmingham Business Journal said.
AT&T says 5G service should be in Birmingham by February 2020. The service is included for AT&T Unlimited and Elite customers.
