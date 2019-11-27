Candlelight tours return to Governor’s Mansion in December

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey will open the Governor’s Mansion for candlelight tours in December.
The tours will be held on the first three Monday nights in December, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
“This is the people’s house, and I want to share it with them during this special Christmas season,” said Ivey.
Tickets are free and available at the gift shop each Monday prior to the tours. The gift shop is at 30 Finley Ave. across the street from the side entrance of the mansion.
The Prattville First United Methodist Church Choir will perform at the mansion on Dec. 2, Albertville High School Show Choir will perform on Dec. 9, and Kimberley and Darrell Glover will perform on Dec. 16.
For more information on the tours, visit this link.
