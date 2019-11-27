Damage reported after tornado warning in Pike, Barbour counties

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Damage reports are coming in after a tornado warning was issued for parts of Pike County and Barbour County.
National Weather Service Birmingham tweeted a team is en route to southeast Pike County and southwest Barbour County to survey reported damage associated with the tornado warning.
According to Pike County EMA Director Herb Reeves, damage has been reported on Highway 10 outside of Brundidge. Several trees are down, and several mobile homes sustained damages.
Reeves said there are no reports of injuries.
In Barbour County, EMA Director David Logan reports power lines down in the area of County Road 22 and Highway 10. There was also a possible tree down on a house on the western side Highway 10 near the city limits, but there are no reports of injuries.
WSFA’s First Alert Weather Team will be tracking any storms that pass through our area. Anyone with photos of storm damage can submit them here.
