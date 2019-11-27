Former MPD officer’s attorneys file motion to set bond

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The attorneys for former Montgomery Police Department Officer Aaron “Cody” Smith have filed a motion for bond to be set pending his sentencing.
The motion filed by the defense states for three and a half years Smith has abided by all terms and conditions since his bond was set on March 2, 2016 following his initial arrest. The motion also states the defense’s intention to appeal Smith’s conviction.
Smith was convicted of manslaughter on Friday for unjustified use of lethal force in the 2016 on-duty shooting death of Gregory Gunn. Smith was charged with murder, but the jury was given the option to consider the lesser included charge of manslaughter.
Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey has said he will fight any requests for bond.
After the reading of the verdict Friday, Smith was immediately taken into custody.
According to the motion, a sentencing date has not been set for Smith.
