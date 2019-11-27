Health officials warn overuse of antibiotics could kill you

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With cold season in full swing, some people are rushing to the doctor's office begging for antibiotics.
They can be lifesavers, but the Centers for Disease Control warn they can also be deadly.
We’ve all been there - you’re sick, everything hurts and you just want to feel better. You head to the doctor and demand antibiotics.
“We have to pump the breaks on antibiotics,” said Dr. Kre Johnson of Brownstone Healthcare & Aesthetics.
Dr. Kre Johnson said she is seeing it everyday.
“Colds and flu are caused by viruses and antibiotics do not treat viruses,” said Dr. Johnson.
Antibiotics should only be used to treat infections caused by bacteria, like strep throat and urinary tract infections.
“You will be surprised at how many bugs are super resistant to Amoxicillin or a Z-pack,” said Johnson.
The overuse of antibiotics makes it easier for bacteria to adapt and become resistant. The CDC reports that more than 2.8 million people get antibiotic resistant infections a year and more than 35,000 people die.
So, if you’re sick and just can’t take it anymore, Dr. Johnson said head to the doctor and trust that they are making the best decisions for your health.
“There are several other options that we can do before we get to antibiotics,” said Johnson.
