Holiday shopping safety tips from the Montgomery Police Department

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With Christmas right around the corner, and thousands expected to do their holiday shopping on Black Friday, the Montgomery Police Department is urging the public to remember safety first.
“Make sure that they secure their vehicles. Make sure that they don’t leave valuables inside their vehicles, that they pay attention and they’re vigilant when they’re going shopping," MPD Sgt. David Hicks said.
Hicks said it’s important not to leave any valuable items in plain sight. He suggests putting them in the trunk of your car, under the seat or in the glove box.
“If they look into your vehicle and they see something that they want, they certainly will try to figure out how to steal it,” Hicks said.
But above all else, it’s vital to lock your car.
“Lock your door. Always lock your vehicle door. Roll up your windows and never leave any traces of any valuable items in your car," Hicks said.
And if you see anything suspicious, report it immediately.
“If they see something suspicious, or if they see criminal activity, they are encouraged to call us immediately as soon as they see it,” Hicks said.
For additional safety, MPD will be out in full force this holiday season to keep you and your gifts safe.
