WSFA 12 News to carry funeral for Sheriff ‘Big John’ Williams on-air and online

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The body of fallen Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams will lie in repose Sunday ahead of his Monday funeral, according to an obituary released by Bell Funeral Home of Hayneville.
Williams’ body will be taken to Hayneville Middle School, located on West Lafayette Street, where it will remain from noon until 7 p.m.
Sheriff Williams’ visitation and funeral arrangements were previously announced. They will be held at Garrett Coliseum on Coliseum Boulevard in Montgomery on Monday. Visitation will begin at 8 a.m. and the funeral will follow at 11 a.m. WSFA 12 News will carry the funeral live on-air and online.
Motorists should expect delays in the area of Garrett Coliseum, Northern Boulevard and Interstate 65 at the conclusion of the funeral as side streets will be blocked until the procession passes, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
After the funeral, Sheriff Williams will be laid to rest in the cemetery of Shiloh Primitive Baptist in Hayneville. Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered flags be flown at half-staff on the day of the sheriff’s interment.
Lowdnes County Schools will be closed Monday to mark the solemn day. Lowndes Academy also announced it will be closed in honor of Sheriff “Big John” Williams.
