Man charged with shooting at woman during domestic dispute

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been arrested after a domestic dispute on Tuesday.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, William Kiwanis Carroll was arrested in connection with the incident that happened shortly after midnight in the 100 block of Gibbons Drive. The victim advised she and her boyfriend argued and he wouldn’t let her leave. She said when she tried to leave Carroll fired a round at her vehicle.
Duckett said the victim was not injured.
Carroll is charged with third-degree domestic violence (menacing), third-degree domestic violence (reckless endangerment) and first-degree unlawful imprisonment. He was booked in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $12,000 bond.
