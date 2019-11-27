News organizations file motion to lift gag order in Antwon Fisher case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is joining other media outlets to fight another gag order, this one in the case for Antwon Fisher.
The gag order prevents the media from talking to attorneys and law enforcement officials involved in the case.
The motion, filed on behalf of more than a dozen media outlets, calls the gag order “unconstitutionally overboard.”
Fisher was recently arrested and charged in the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard. According to an arrest affidavit, Fisher provided transportation to another suspect, Ibraheem Yazeed, and disposed of evidence.
No court date has been set yet. The media also filed a same order in Ibraheem Yazeed’s case.
A hearing for that one is set for Dec. 4.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.