All lanes of I-65/85 interchange reopen after overturned vehicle crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One lane of the I-65/85 interchange was blocked Wednesday morning due to an overturned vehicle, according to the Montgomery Police Department, that that lane reopened just before 11 a.m.
The crash was blocking one lane of I-65 South onto I-85 North but MPD said any injuries were minor.
This crash is unrelated to another nearby crash involving an overturned vehicle on I-85 South near Exit 2. That crash has traffic backed up several miles to the Perry Hill Road area.
