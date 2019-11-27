All lanes of I-65/85 interchange reopen after overturned vehicle crash

ALDOT traffic cameras show heavy delays on I-65 southbound due to an overturned vehicle at the I-65/85 interchange ramp to I-85 North. Notice the fire truck in the bottom corner. (Source: ALDOT)
By WSFA Staff | November 27, 2019 at 10:52 AM CST - Updated November 27 at 10:59 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One lane of the I-65/85 interchange was blocked Wednesday morning due to an overturned vehicle, according to the Montgomery Police Department, that that lane reopened just before 11 a.m.

The crash was blocking one lane of I-65 South onto I-85 North but MPD said any injuries were minor.

This crash is unrelated to another nearby crash involving an overturned vehicle on I-85 South near Exit 2. That crash has traffic backed up several miles to the Perry Hill Road area.

