Person of interest in death of south Ala. man arrested, charged

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in the death of Willie Charles Scott, according to Troy Police Chief Randall Barr.
Barr says the person of interest in the case, Shane Shemar Dunlap, was arrested by U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Jasper and charged with capital murder.
Dunlap, 24, was arrested without incident, Barr says, and taken to the Walker County Jail. Investigators from the Troy Police Department traveled to the jail to interview Dunlap about Scott’s death.
According to court documents, Dunlap shot Scott multiple times with a handgun, killing him.
Scott, 58, was found dead in his Troy home last week, and his vehicle stolen. Police released pictures of the person of interest in the case, later to be identified as Dunlap.
Barr says Scott’s vehicle was recovered with assistance from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office.
Dunlap was transferred from the Walker County Jail to the Troy City Jail where he was held overnight. He is to be transferred to the Pike County Jail Wednesday.
