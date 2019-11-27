Sunny and seasonable Thanksgiving

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Earlier today, an apparent tornado caused some damage along Alabama Highway 10 in Pike and Barbour Counties between Brundidge and Clio. The National Weather Service is investigating and will determine if this was a tornado, and if so, they will also assign it an intensity rating.
Now that the rain is out of here, it looks like we will be cruising through the next few days with limited weather interruptions. Clear and slightly cool arrives later today, temperatures will drop into the 40s by sunrise Thanksgiving Day.
Thursday, Friday and most of Saturday will be dry, sunny and comfortable, with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Expect beautiful weather for all of the Turkey Day Classic festivities.
Another storm system takes aim at the state Saturday night into Sunday morning. At this point, we think the rain holds off until after the Iron Bowl. So, we expect dry conditions and kickoff temperatures in the 70s, dropping into the 60s by the second half.
The weekend system will have access to strong jet dynamics and favorable wind shear, so we’ll have to monitor the data trends to see if there will be enough instability for severe thunderstorms. At this point, we don’t think the atmosphere will destabilize enough to create big severe weather problems, but we’ll keep you posted.
