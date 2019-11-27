Suspect charged in Nov. 21 Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has charged a suspect in the fatal shooting of one man and wounding of a woman.
Desmond Howard of Montgomery has been charged with one count of capital murder in the Nov. 21 shooting that killed 33-year-old Paul Joyner.
Howard, 26, was taken into custody Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
Officers found Joyner in his vehicle in the 2800 block of Sixth Street. Officers said Joyner had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. A woman was also located at the scene with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Howard is being held without bond.
