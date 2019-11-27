Suspects sought in theft of 2019 Ford Mustang

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is investigating the theft of a 2019 Ford Mustang.
Prattville investigators advise that on Oct. 10 a suspect, pictured wearing a red shirt, illegally purchased the Mustang using the identity and personal information of another person in Montgomery.
Another suspect is seen in photos and is listed as a person of interest. Both suspects were seen driving in the vehicle.
Investigators say the suspects were seen at another car dealership completing the same illegal purchase with the victim’s identity.
Anyone with information in this case should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP. You may also use CrimeStoppers new 800 number, 1-833-AL1-STOP.
