Bama State looks to close season strong in Turkey Day Classic

The Panthers own the highest-scoring offense in the SWAC, averaging 37.1 points per game and lead the league in total offense as well averaging 485.5 yards per game. Prairie View is third in the conference in rushing at 207.3 rushing yards per game and it’s easy to see how. Dawonya Tucker is second in the conference among all rushers, sitting on 1,065 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. He averages over 100 yards rushing per game to lead the Panthers attack.