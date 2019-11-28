Donate blood for free movie ticket until Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s a chance to earn a free movie ticket. The cost? A simple blood donation.
Over the Thanksgiving holiday, LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is offering a free Fandango Movie Ticket to blood donors who register to donate between Wednesday and Sunday.
The initiative is a way to help fill the need for blood in local hospitals during the holiday season.
You can visit a LifeSouth donor center or bloodmobiles in your area or call 1-888-795-2707. To find a location near you, you can visit the LifeSouth website.
You must be at least 17 years old, or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health to donate. A photo ID is required.
