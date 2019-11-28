Former Auburn QB Patrick Nix reflects on Iron Bowl

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - We are less than 48 hours away from the 84th Iron Bowl and former Auburn Quarterback Patrick Nix says this week is a busy one for him and his family.
The Pinson Valley head coach will coach his team in the 6A semifinals Friday night against Oxford and then will travel to Auburn first thing Saturday morning to watch his son, Bo, play in his first Iron Bowl as the Tigers quarterback.
Patrick says staying busy this week with the high school playoffs has helped take his mind off the big game for his son.
“It’s surreal and obviously it’s super busy and I’m thinking if we do win we have to make plans to be in Montgomery Saturday morning and then get over to Auburn. It’s hard to get everything worked out, but it’s a great time of the year but a busy time of the year,” Patrick Nix said.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.