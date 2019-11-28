Holiday shopping starting ahead of Black Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Long are the days of Black Friday starting on a Friday. Many stores were open on Thanksgiving this year, and shoppers didn’t let the holiday stop them from getting a good deal.
According to the National Retail Federation, 39.6 million people are estimated to shop on Thanksgiving day.
“There’s actually six fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas. It’s the shortest amount of time possible between those two dates. We don’t expect that people will be spending less, but we’re expecting that people will be spending about three percent more throughout the holiday shopping season, but it’s just going to be condensed," Nancy Dennis, with the Alabama Retail Association, said.
With fewer days to shop this holiday season, that number is only expected to increase over the weekend, with 114.6 million people expected to shop on Black Friday.
That’s why the Alabama Retail Association is encouraging shoppers to shop local this holiday season.
“You want to spend your shopping, dining and leisure dollars locally because that money comes back into the community. It contributes to your neighbors, it contributes to your community and it contributes to the vibrancy of your community. Those small retailers are what make your city your city," Dennis said.
According to the Alabama Retail Association, 99 percent of businesses in Alabama are small businesses, and 67 cents of every dollar spent at a small business stays in the community.
