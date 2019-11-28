Police: Man injured in early Thanksgiving Day shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is recovering after an early morning shooting on Thanksgiving Day.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the shooting happened in the area of Park Town Way shortly after midnight. The victim, an unidentified man, was seriously injured.
After the shooting the victim drove to Eric Lane and called police, according to Duckett. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. Duckett says no one has been arrested at this time.
