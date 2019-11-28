Sunny and comfortable Thanksgiving

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An a-maize-ing Thanksgiving Day forecast is in progress... it doesn’t get much butter than this! Highs are warming into the mid 60s this afternoon under plenty of sunshine.
Kickoff for the Turkey Day Classic will feature temperatures in the mid 60s; they’ll fall into the 50s by the end of the game.
Lows tonight will drop into the mid 40s, so it will be chilly for early morning Black Friday shopping. By the afternoon, temperatures will have warmed up nicely to either side of 70°.
Another storm system takes aim at the state Saturday night into Sunday morning. It looks like the rain will hold off until after the Iron Bowl, so we expect dry conditions for the game. Kickoff temperatures will be near 70, then temps will drop into the mid 60s by the second half.
The weekend system will have access to strong jet dynamics and favorable wind shear, so we’ll have to monitor the data trends to see if there will be enough instability for severe thunderstorms. At this point, severe weather is possible, but the set-up is not too concerning for the time-being. We’re watching it closely and will keep you updated.
