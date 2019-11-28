Volunteers give out hundreds of free meals across River Region

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A warm welcome combined with a hot meal can make all the difference for someone who does not have one on Thanksgiving.
Groups like the Salvation Army had volunteers bustling to hand out hot means.
Monica Young and her family have volunteered at the Salvation Army for two years. She said they would want this help if they were in that situation.
“So we would want somebody to help us you know so we wanted to give thanks,” she said.
John Cannady has served on Thanksgiving there for eight years.
“I was military retire and also teacher - I was a teacher here,” he said. "And this is just paying my community for what they’ve done for me.”
Thousands of meals were also handed out today through Feeding the Multitude Ministry.
“We grew up in the neighborhood so just showing back show some love," said Carlos Jefferson.
The number of meals handed out points to a broader issue in the community. Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed served at the Salvation Army Thursday morning.
“We know that food insecurity is a big issue throughout our community. It’s one we hope to try to help with as well as some of the homeless population that we have here," Reed said.
Reed said the city will roll out initiatives soon to help with the food insecurity and homeless population problem in the city.
