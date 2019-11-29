AHSAA state football semifinals scores

By WSFA Staff | November 29, 2019 at 2:32 PM CST - Updated November 29 at 10:40 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have reached the semifinals round of the AHSAA state football playoffs. The winners of Friday’s games will advance on to the Super 7 next week.

1A:

  • Lanett 42, Sweet Water 35
  • Mars Hill Bible 22, Pickens County 18

2A:

  • Leroy 28, Reeltown 29 [Video Recap]
  • Collinsville 0, Fyffe 21

3A:

  • T.R. Miller 21, Mobile Christian 41
  • Walter Wellborn 7, Piedmont 41

4A:

  • Andalusia 14, UMS-Wright 21 [Video Recap]
  • Anniston 13, Jacksonville 34

5A:

  • Pleasant Grove 16, Briarwood Christian 14
  • Central-Clay County 27, Mortimer Jordan 0

6A:

  • Opelika 24, Spanish Fort 27 [Video Recap]
  • Pinson Valley 28, Oxford 31

7A:

The Class 7A Super 7 finals game between Thompson and Central-Phenix City is already set for Wednesday at 7 p.m.

