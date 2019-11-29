AHSAA state football semifinals scores

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have reached the semifinals round of the AHSAA state football playoffs. The winners of Friday’s games will advance on to the Super 7 next week.
1A:
- Lanett 42, Sweet Water 35
- Mars Hill Bible 22, Pickens County 18
2A:
- Leroy 28, Reeltown 29 [Video Recap]
- Collinsville 0, Fyffe 21
3A:
- T.R. Miller 21, Mobile Christian 41
- Walter Wellborn 7, Piedmont 41
4A:
- Andalusia 14, UMS-Wright 21 [Video Recap]
- Anniston 13, Jacksonville 34
5A:
- Pleasant Grove 16, Briarwood Christian 14
- Central-Clay County 27, Mortimer Jordan 0
6A:
- Opelika 24, Spanish Fort 27 [Video Recap]
- Pinson Valley 28, Oxford 31
7A:
The Class 7A Super 7 finals game between Thompson and Central-Phenix City is already set for Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.