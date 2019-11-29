Blocked field goal solidifies ASU loss in 96th Turkey Day Classic

With the ball and 1:49 to play, the Hornets got to work on a 13-play, 55-yard drive. On the drive, Alabama State converted a 3rd and 10 and a 4th and 12 to give itself a chance. It came down to a Hunter Hanson field goal attempt from the 13-yard line to potentially tie the game and send things into overtime. A poor snap was handled by the holder, but Hanson’s attempt was blocked by Prairie View’s Anthony Craven and with it, blocked were the hopes of Alabama State finishing with a winning record for the first time in four seasons.