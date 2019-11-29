Bratenahl mother continues search for missing daughter last seen in May

BRATENAHL, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is still searching for Paige Coffey, 27 who was last seen this summer.
The Bratenahl Police Department began the search after she was reported missing on May 1.
Her family members were passing out flyers after they thought they saw her on the news during a Thanksgiving morning live shot at St. Augustine Hunger Center on Cleveland’s Westside.
Coffey’s family members fear she may be in danger due to a change in mental status, according to police.
The report states Coffey has ties to the Copley, Macedonia, Oakwood, and South Euclid areas.
Anyone who has seen Coffey or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Bratenahl Police Department at 216-681-1234.
