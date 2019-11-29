Dry today and tomorrow, storms return Saturday night

This will be a fairly typical low-end “cool season" severe weather risk - not a lot of instability, but plentiful wind shear and jet stream dynamics. The meager instability means that most storms will just drop some rain and wind, and not much else. But, with the wind shear present, we’ll have to watch for any “rogue" storm that grows strong enough to tap into that wind shear and drop a quick, isolated tornado or microburst.