Dry today and tomorrow, storms return Saturday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bright sunshine and warm weather headlines the forecast for Alabama today - we’ll warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s this afternoon, underneath a mainly sunny sky. No rain, no snow, no problems.
Saturday will be nice, too - clouds will increase late, but most of the day will feature sunshine and a light southerly breeze.
A cold front rolls into the state late Saturday night into Sunday. Ahead of and along this front, a line of showers and thunderstorms will enter the state around midnight Saturday night, then move quickly from west to east, exiting the southeastern corner of Alabama no later than noon.
This will be a fairly typical low-end “cool season" severe weather risk - not a lot of instability, but plentiful wind shear and jet stream dynamics. The meager instability means that most storms will just drop some rain and wind, and not much else. But, with the wind shear present, we’ll have to watch for any “rogue" storm that grows strong enough to tap into that wind shear and drop a quick, isolated tornado or microburst.
The odds of that happening are very low, but not zero. So, we’ll mention a very low risk of severe weather from midnight Saturday night through 8am Sunday.
Sharply colder air rolls into the state behind the front. The rain ends late Sunday morning, and temperatures will stay in the 60s most of Sunday afternoon. Then, we’ll drop into the 30s Sunday night, and highs on Monday rebound only into the 50s. It will feel like Winter by early next week!
