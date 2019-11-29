Huntsville PD: Man charged with attempted murder, after trying to shoot officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man tried and failed to shoot an officer tonight, according to Huntsville Police.
65-year-old Troy Lynn Lewis is now charged with attempted murder.
Officers say they were checking out a vehicle that was stopped in the road, near Triana Blvd. and Westmill Drive.
Lieutenant Michael Johnson says when the first officer arrived, Lewis got out of the car, pulled a handgun from his pocket and shot at the officer then jumped back in the car.
Police chased Lewis and caught up with him near Bob Wallace Ave. and Leeman Ferry Road.
No officers were injured, but police say at least one round hit the officer’s patrol car.
