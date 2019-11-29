Man found hanging in Jefferson County jail dies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports finding an inmate hanging diesin his cell at the Jefferson County Jail Thanksgiving night.
According to the sheriff’s office, the inmate was found hanging by a bedsheet in a work area. Another inmate worker discovered him and performed CPR until paramedics arrived. The inmate had a faint pulse but died after he was transported to the hospital.
The body was turned of the the coroner’s office. The death is still under investigation.
