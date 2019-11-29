Man killed in crash off Taylor Road in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man was killed in a crash early Friday morning.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, at around 5 a.m. officers and fire medics responded to the 300 block of Taylor Road North in reference to a single-vehicle crash involving a 2009 Dodge Charger. The driver, Rodney Vaughans Jr., 34, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Duckett said an investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling north on Taylor Road North when it left the roadway near Brownwood Lane and hit a tree.
