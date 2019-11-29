Phone app aims to help parents with “Picky Eaters”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham family developed an app to help parents with a common childhood problem - picky eating.
The Food Explorer Club App helps nudge your child to try new things in a fun way.
Kassady Gibson felt like she was hearing "No thank you" a lot around the table.
“We have two picky eaters of our own,” said she said.
So, she and her husband got clever to convince their youngest daughter to try something new.
“We said, ‘Ellie, just give it a try and you’ll earn a banana badge’ and then my husband said, ‘you could be a part of the Food Explorer Club.’”
Soon, bananas weren’t so bad after all. And the family was on to something.
“Used it with them over the course of a year and developed it into an app,” said Kassady Gibson.
The Food Explorer Club App allows picky eaters to earn points and special badges for trying something new. Parents can set individual rewards based on how well their child is doing on the app.
“My favorite is going to the movies,” said Ree Gibson, daughter.
“Every time she gets to 1000 points, she gets to go to the movies,” said Kassady Gibson.
Gibson says the app helps children learn to eat healthy, but also teaches life lessons by pushing them to step outside their comfort zone.
“It teaches people they can be brave, even If they are scared of something, it’s not going to hurt them. They get a little braver and a little braver," said Kassady Gibson.
The app can be customized for children with dietary restrictions.
Since launching in October, Gibson says they’ve had close to 2,000 installs. The app is available in the Apple App Store and on Google Play. For more information, visit The Food Explorer Club website at https://foodexplorerclub.com/
