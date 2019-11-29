Program helps mother and daughter leave nursing home to spend Thanksgiving with family

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Thursday, LaFonda O’Rourke Boddie and her mother Wilma O’Rourke, spent Thanksgiving at home surrounded by loved ones.
NorthStar Emergency Medical Services operates “Home For the Holiday” a program offering rides free of charge, to people in nursing homes who want to spend holidays with family.
”This is the first time that my sister and my mother have been able to come back home because of the transportation,” Linda O’Rourke explained.
The O’Rourkes waited patiently for an ambulance to pull up in front of their house in Tuscaloosa to drop off a mother and daughter who are both wheelchair-bound and can’t leave their nursing home without this kind of help.
“It warms your heart. It melts your heart to just see her. I almost cried,” Wilma O’Rourke Strong said.
“When the family sees their loved ones come from the nursing home, get to their house, it really warms our heart as well,” Timothy Wilson with NorthStar added.
“It means everything to all of us that are here, family and friends and it’s just a glorious day all around,” Wilma O’Rourke Strong continued.
Thanksgiving was also Mrs. O’Rourke’s birthday and her family wanted this day to be special.
“It’s just wonderful. I don’t know what to say,” Wilma O’Rourke went on to say.
NorthStar Emergency Medical Services brought six people in the Tuscaloosa-area home for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Home for the Holiday has been around for twenty years`
