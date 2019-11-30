AHSAA Super 7 Championships set

AHSAA Super 7 Championships set
(Source: Gray Media)
By WSFA Staff | November 29, 2019 at 11:06 PM CST - Updated November 29 at 11:06 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 1A through Class 6A semifinals were played Friday and now the Super 7 Championship matchups are set.

The Super 7 Championships kick off Wednesday and will be played through Friday. Here are the matchups:

Wednesday

  • Special Olympics Alabama Unified Game: Baldwin County vs. Vestavia Hills @ 3:30 p.m.
  • Class 7A: Thompson (11-1) vs. Central-Phenix City (12-1) @ 7 p.m.

Thursday

  • Class 3A: Mobile Christian (9-4) vs. Piedmont (13-1) @ 11 a.m.
  • Class 1A: Mars Hill Bible (14-0) vs. Lanett (13-0) @ 3 p.m.
  • Class 5A: Central Clay County (12-2) vs. Pleasant Grove (13-1) @ 7 p.m.

Friday

  • Class 4A: Jacksonville (12-2) vs. UMS-Wright (13-0) @ 11 a.m.
  • Class 2A: Fyffe (14-0) vs. Reeltown (13-1) @ 3 p.m.
  • Class 6A: Oxford (13-1) vs. Spanish Fort (9-4) @ 7 p.m.

The Super 7 Championships will be played in Auburn University’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.