Fans ready for Saturday’s Iron Bowl

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - We are less than 24 hours away from the Iron Bowl and fans are already out on The Plains tailgating.
This is a very exciting time for both Auburn and Alabama fans.
Fans on both sides say their team has what it takes to win the big game Saturday afternoon and while the rivalry is intense, fans say the Iron Bowl is about more than just football.
“I see people at this game that I may not see until the next Iron Bowl that I know, and we always enjoy getting together and having a good time,” said Auburn fan David Johnson.
“We got here for a Thanksgiving tailgate and there was people welcoming us with open arms no matter if you wore crimson or not, so it’s just nice to be among people that just enjoy SEC football,” said Alabama fan Cody Dixon.
There are also some divided families that are out tailgating, and everyone says they are looking forward to having bragging rights for the next year.
