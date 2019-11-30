Powerful storm pushes into Midwest with heavy snow and winds

Also in South Dakota, a small-engine plane carrying 12 people crashed, killing nine aboard and leaving three others injured. Peter Knudson of the National Transportation Safety Board said the Pilatus PC-12 crashed about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, shortly after taking off from Chamberlain, about 140 miles (225.3 kilometers) west of Sioux Falls. Knudson said weather would be among several factors reviewed by NTSB investigators, but no cause had yet been determined. He said inclement weather was making travel to the crash site difficult.