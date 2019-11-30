Trojans’ bowl hopes fizzle at hands of No. 25 App State

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - On the line Friday were Troy’s hopes of keeping their bowl streak alive. They’d been to a bowl game every season since the 2016 season and were looking to continue that Friday night against the No. 25 Appalachian State Mountaineers.
On Senior Day, Troy jumped out to an early 3-0 lead on the leg of Tyler Sumpter.
After that, the Trojans would have to fight to come back from behind as the Mountaineers scored touchdowns on three consecutive drives to take a 20-3 lead before the end of the first quarter.
The Trojans responded to a Zac Thomas 5-yard touchdown run by getting a touchdown run of their own to close out the game’s opening quarter. DK Billingsley was able to punch it in from 1-yard out and the Trojans had cut the deficit to 20-10.
From that point on, though, the Mountaineers would go on to outscore Troy 28-3 the rest of the way to down the Trojans 48-13, ending Troy’s streak of consecutive seasons with a bowl appearance. The Mountaineers improved to 11-1 overall and 7-1 in conference play. They will host the inaugural Sun Belt Conference Championship game next week.
Troy’s first season under Chip Lindsey closes with a 5-7 overall record, and a 3-5 conference record.
Senior quarterback Kaleb Barker’s final game as a Trojan concluded in a 24-for-41 passing performance for 281 yards. Junior Reggie Todd led the Trojans with 82 receiving yards on five receptions.
