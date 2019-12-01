Alabama using “disappointing” loss to Auburn as motivation heading into Bowl game

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - No. 5 ranked Alabama fell short to No. 15 Auburn 48-45 Saturday night to fall to 10-2 on the season. For the first time in College Football Playoff history, Alabama will unlikely make the playoff after suffering it’s second loss of the season Saturday night. So what’s next for the Crimson Tide? A bowl game.
“I think we have a lot of fight and I think we’ll bounce back and we’ll practice hard and learn from this. I think it will be good for us and it will make us better and see what we’re made of,” said Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.
“The next game, it won’t be difficult to be motivated because you’re going to go out there and play your best no matter who you play. I know that’s what I have on my mind and that’s what they should have on their mind or they don’t need to play the game. We have an Alabama standard,” said Alabama safety Jared Mayden.
