Autauga Academy head football coach arrested

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Autauga Academy’s head football coach has been charged with a DUI, according to Autauga County Jail records.
Robert Lee Carr is listed in the inmate roster of the jail with a charge of DUI-Alcohol. He was booked Sunday morning at 3:41 a.m. then released at 1:39 p.m. Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson said Carr was arrested on Sheila Boulevard in the early morning hours Sunday.
According to county officials, Carr was arrested in Prattville and the city prosecutor will handle the case. The charge is a misdemeanor.
Carr took over as Autauga Academy’s head coach in 2017. Under his leadership, Autauga Academy’s Generals won their second straight 2A title on Nov. 22.
