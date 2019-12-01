Welcoming December with colder air

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A comfortable and mostly clear day is in store for us! Behind last night’s cold front, cooler and drier air is filtering into the state. Highs will stay in the 60s, as opposed to yesterday when we tied a record high at 80°.
Tonight will be much colder than past nights, with lows settling into the 30s.
Tomorrow will be significantly colder! Highs will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s under sunny skies. Bundle up!
Monday night lows will settle at or below freezing.
Temperatures will stay cool through the workweek, and our next system will bring rain by Friday.
