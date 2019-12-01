Huntingdon falls to No. 1 team in second round of playoffs

BELTON, Tx. (WSFA) - Huntingdon’s 2019 football season will come to an end after a crushing 42-6 defeat at the hands of No. 1 Mary Hardin-Baylor in the second round of the Division III playoffs.
The Crusaders entered 11-0, and now move to 12-0 while the Hawks’ final mark will read 8-4.
Huntingdon turned it over four times in the game, an uncharacteristic thing for them.
“We knew what we were up against. We knew Mary Hardin-Baylor is as fine a football program as there is in the country,” said Huntingdon head coach Mike Turk. “I don’t think they needed as much help as we gave them in the first half with turnovers. That was disappointing and obviously put us behind quickly. But I’m proud of the way our guys played and finished the game. We continued to play hard.”
The Hawks got on the board in the third quarter after a 1-yard rushing touchdown from Eric Thomas.
It was an extraordinary season for Huntingdon who claimed the USA South Conference title for the fourth time in five seasons.
