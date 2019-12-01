New Orleans PD: 10 people shot on Canal Street, 2 in critical condition

Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer released a statement saying, “This is a terrible event on a weekend meant to celebrate the traditions of two wonderful Louisiana Institutions. I hope for a speedy recovery for the victims and will work closely with the administration to provide any support necessary to them and their families. I also commend the officers who responded immediately to the scene and call on anyone with information on the event or perpetrators come forward immediately to assist in the investigation. Our city and police department have made unprecedented strides in combating violent crime, and holding these individual(s) accountable is critical to continuing that progress.”