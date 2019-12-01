No. 15 Auburn stuns No. 5 Alabama 48-45 in 2019 Iron Bowl

Was it mentioned that Nix did a little bit of everything in this game? In the first half alone, Nix had punted a ball for Auburn and he’d take it in himself on the zone-read to give Auburn a 7-3 lead. It was Nix’s seventh rushing touchdown of the season, and the drive that was helped out by a 37-yard punt return from Christian Tutt followed by a 15-yard run from JaTarvious Whitlow to start the drive. Whitlow again ran it on the next play and was held to a 3-yard run, but a facemask penalty was enforced half the distance and the Tigers were in 1st and goal-to-go. Nix kept it on 1st and Goal and scored the touchdown to put the Tigers ahead.