Shed catches fire behind Montgomery home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A shed caught fire on Buford Street Sunday in Montgomery.
According to Montgomery Fire/Rescue, units responded to the 400 block of Buford Street and upon arrival reported heavy smoke and flames visible from a detached storage behind a home.
Crews attacked the fire quickly after getting lines in place. No other buildings were damaged by the flames, and all occupants were out of the home prior to MFR’s arrival. No civilians or fire personnel were injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
