Class Act: Teacher hopes to inspire on the field and in the classroom

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our Class Act Teacher this week wears many hats. He teaches civics and geography to middle schoolers, and he has coaching duties for high school students.
Greg Howard at Alabama Christian Academy says doing those things well takes balance.
“You try to relate to each student knowing that each student is not the same as the next and each class is not the same as the next,” said Howard when asked how he helps his students focus.
He says many of his students are at that interesting age where they are trying to figure out who they are. It has affected his style of teaching.
“Sometimes I’ll go with it," Howard said. "I’m really energetic. I don’t sugarcoat it. I just tell it straight. And then I like to have fun. So I’ll joke around with my students when it’s time to do it. But I know when we’ve got to be serious.”
Teaching is an honor for Howard. He says he’s just following in the giant footsteps of the teachers who made a difference in his life.
“Because when you go back and look like through high school, you sit there and ponder in college, your career, and those are the first people who I could remember making an impact on me," he said. "Like if you have a bad day, they may be the first positive light you see, I figured if they could pour into me, I could do the same thing for somebody else.”
Aspiring to be an inspiration in his classroom every day is one big reason Howard is our Class Act Teacher of the Week. But he says his biggest accomplishments are the breakthroughs.
“It’s the enjoyment when you finally have a student that’s been struggling and you see that light in their eyes,” Howard said.
And it’s a light you put there, Coach Howard. Congratulations!
