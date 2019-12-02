Cool, breezy & sunny Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Crazy to think we are now heading into the last month of 2019! After a record warm last day of November, yesterday was seasonable and sunny. Today, it looks like we will kick off our workweek off on a chilly note, so don’t forget to layer up before leaving the house!
Monday will be significantly colder when compared to Sunday; highs will struggle and likely only reach the upper 40s to low 50s. Forecast calls for tons of sunshine, but also a stiff wind coming from the north and west... that will help funnel more dry air into our atmosphere and make it feel cooler than the number on the thermometer.
Monday night will be the coldest of the week! Temperatures by sunrise Tuesday morning will settle into the upper 20s and low 30s.
Looks like we will stay cool and dry... short term, it looks like there won’t be much to interrupt this quiet pattern. Stable weather is anticipated as high pressure will control our overall weather pattern for the next few days.
Our next shot of wet weather arrive late Thursday into Friday; while this front looks to bring us rain, it doesn’t pack a big punch of cold air behind it, so temperatures will remain in the seasonable low 60s midweek through the weekend.
