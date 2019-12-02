Montgomery man charged in September kidnapping

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was extradited to Montgomery over the weekend to face charges in the abduction and assault of a woman in September.
Rubin Mack was charged with kidnapping first degree and domestic violence assault third degree.
Mack was first arrested in Georgia on Sept. 3. Troup County Sheriff’s Office officials said a deputy was sitting in a construction zone on Interstate 85 at the Alabama-Georgia state line when he saw a woman jump out of the passenger side of a vehicle. The woman said she had been kidnapped in Montgomery.
The driver of the vehicle, identified by authorities as Mack, fled and led deputies on a chase through three Georgia counties before crashing. Mack was arrested on multiple charges.
This weekend, Mack was brought back to Montgomery to face charges related to the kidnapping.
According to an affidavit, Mack had a gun when he forced the victim into a vehicle on the night of Sept. 3. Once inside the vehicle he allegedly punched the victim in the eye and mouth.
The affidavit indicated Mack and victim have an extensive domestic violence history.
