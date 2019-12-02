Prattville man killed in motorcycle crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery Sunday afternoon.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, at around 2:30 p.m. officers and fire medics responded to Hayneville Road at Pinetree Lane in reference to a crash involving a 2020 Honda Shadow motorcycle and a 1996 Honda Civic. The driver of the motorcycle, 39-year-old Philip Jensen, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Baptist Medical Center South where he was later pronounced dead.
Duckett said an investigation indicates the motorcycle drifted into the Civic’s lane of travel, colliding with the Civic. The investigation is ongoing.
