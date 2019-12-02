Prattville man killed in weekend Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville man has died following a weekend vehicle crash in Montgomery, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Kevin Hooks, 57, was killed Sunday when the 1998 Dodge 1500 pickup truck he was driving crashed on Foshee Road.
Montgomery Police and Fire Medics responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash around 6 p.m. and pronounced Hooks dead on the scene.
MPD’s investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling west on Foshee Road when it left the roadway near Paul Road, traveled down an embankment and overturned.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
