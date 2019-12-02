UPDATE: Mountain Brook homicide victim is estranged wife of former Hoover police officer

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - A homicide victim in Mountain Brook has been identified as the wife of a former Hoover Police Officer.
The body of 31-year-old Megan Louise Montgomery from Hoover was found Sunday in the parking lot of the Mountain Brook Athletic Complex.
Montgomery’s estranged husband, 44-year-old Jason McIntosh, turned himself in around noon Monday.
“I surrendered Jason McIntosh to the Mountain Brook Police Department immediately upon learning they were looking for him", his attorney Tommy Spina said.
McIntosh will be held in the Mountain Brook Jail until warrants are obtained from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.
McIntosh was arrested earlier this year following a report of a domestic altercation.
Police say McIntosh was charged with domestic violence after a fight with Montgomery. Court records show Montgomery and McIntosh were married then. She sustained injuries in that incident, but refused medical attention.
McIntosh was also involved in a domestic incident where Montgomery sustained a gunshot wound back on Feb. 23., according to divorce records.
Police say McIntosh resigned from the Hoover Police Department on March 20.
