Another quiet, cool day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Brr... it’s a COLD morning across Alabama! Most of you are settling into the upper 20s and low 30s, but for some it feels even chillier than that. Looks like we have another dry day ahead, and today will be the start of our gradual warm up...
A quiet and dry pattern will stick around over the next couple of days. Slightly cooler than normal temperatures are expected Tuesday, but with the wind fading it likely won’t feel as cold as our Monday; still, afternoon highs probably only make it into the low/mid/upper 50s statewide, so it’s a bit below normal for early December.
If you are a fan of the seasonable 60s, you’re in luck - they return Wednesday under a mostly sunny sky!
Our next shot of wet weather will arrive late Thursday into Friday... while this front will bring us rain, it will not pack a big punch of cold air behind it, so temperatures will remain in the seasonable in the 60s for the weekend.
