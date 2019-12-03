AU Dean adds one second to final exams in honor of Iron Bowl victory

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University’s Dean of the College of Liberal Arts is still celebrating their win over the University of Alabama in this year’s Iron Bowl.
In commemoration of the Tigers scoring a field goal after getting one second added to the clock just before the end of the first half, Dr. Joe Aistrup is adding one second to all final exams.
Dr. Aistrup released a statement on his Twitter page saying,
Auburn University students will take their final exams beginning Monday, Dec. 9.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.